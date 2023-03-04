Home Health Recipe “Tomato Soup with Homemade Baguette” | > – Guide
Health

by admin
by Rainer Sass


Ingredients for the soup (for 4-6 people):

  • 2 cans of diced tomatoes

  • 1 l Tomatensafe

  • 2 small cans of tomato paste

  • 2 carrots

  • 2 sticks of leeks

  • 2 sticks of celery

  • 3 cloves of garlic

  • 2 bay leaves

  • Zucker

  • Salt

  • Pfeffer

  • olive oil

  • 1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Strip the rosemary needles from the sprig and chop finely.

Clean the vegetables and the garlic and cut into very fine cubes or slices. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the prepared ingredients in it until colourless. Lightly sprinkle with sugar, salt and pepper. After 3-4 minutes, stir the tomato paste into the vegetables and roast lightly. Then add the chopped tomatoes, tomato juice and bay leaves, mix everything well and simmer on a low heat for 30 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves and briefly puree the soup with a blender. It can still be a bit chunky. Taste again and serve on plates. Drizzle with fresh olive oil and sprinkle with chopped rosemary needles. Serve with baguette.

Ingredients for 2 baguettes:

  • 1 cube of fresh yeast

  • 1 pinch of sugar

  • 500g flour

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 300-350 ml of cold water

  • some olive oil

Crumble the yeast into a small bowl, sprinkle with sugar and add some lukewarm water. Stir gently until the yeast has dissolved. Put the flour and salt in a food processor and mix everything together. Gradually add the cold water until a smooth dough forms. Knead the dough well again by hand. Then cover and place in a room-warm place. Let rise until doubled in volume. This takes about 1 hour.

Divide the dough. Roll out each half into a rectangle. Roll up the sheets of dough with your hands, pressing down each layer firmly. Press the edges and ends particularly firmly. Press the dough together with your fingers.

Place the loaves on a lightly oiled baking sheet, then cover again and leave to rise for another 30-45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Cut the loaves about 1 cm deep with a sharp knife and brush with water. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes until crispy. Pour a cup of cold water on the bottom of the oven right at the start. Close the door quickly. Open briefly after 10 minutes and let the steam escape. For modern ovens with automatic programs, select the baguette program.

THE! | broadcast date | 03/03/2023


