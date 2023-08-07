Recognizing the Signs of Poor Liver Function: 10 Key Symptoms to Look Out For

Liver Disease: 10 Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Involved in more than 300 vital signs, the liver fully participates in the proper functioning of our body. Because this organ is a quiet and tireless worker, diagnosing poor liver function can be difficult due to the absence of specific symptoms. In fact, if an acute attack, in the case of viral hepatitis, for example, can lead to jaundice, chronic liver diseases generally do not cause symptoms and, only in the presence of an advanced stage of liver disease or when complications arise, a diagnosis is made Of cirrhosis.

Excessive alcohol consumption, viral hepatitis B and C, and NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) alone are responsible for more than 90% of cirrhosis and primary liver tumors.

Liver disease is characterized by dysfunction affecting all or part of the liver. Liver disease, in other words liver disease, can cause a variety of symptoms. Let’s see below the 10 most important.

1. Difficult digestion: Having difficult digestion can happen on time, especially in the case of overeating. If these problems are recurring with ache, flatulence, and general malaise, it is best to consult a doctor, it could be a sign of a liver that is not working optimally.

2. Jaundice: A buildup of the bile pigment called bilirubin in our body can cause yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes. Bile is essential for good digestion. When the liver malfunctions, it is no longer able to eliminate bile, which results in a yellow complexion.

3. Unexplained itching: A feeling of itching or tingling in some areas of the body can be linked to a buildup of toxins in the body. This buildup may come from a liver that can no longer do its job of filtration.

4. Halitosis: When the liver isn’t working well, bad breath is common, together with a metallic taste in the mouth. It’s not just the consequence of an oral and/or gum problem, it can also be evocative of bad digestion and poor evacuation of toxins.

5. Edema of the lower limbs: Swelling of the legs, ankles, and feet caused by fluid buildup (edema) is a sign of impaired liver function. Fluid retention can also be caused or made worse by decreased kidney function which can go hand in hand with severe liver damage.

6. Chronic fatigue: General tiredness can be the result of a diseased liver, which deprives the body of its energy. Since fatigue is a common symptom in many pathologies, it often has to be combined with another symptom (digestive difficulties, itching, etc.) to suggest liver disease.

7. A palpable mass: When the liver is diseased, it can become enlarged (hepatomegaly) and a mass on the right side under the rib cage. In this case, it is essential to quickly consult a doctor and carry out thorough examinations.

8. Pale stools: Pale stools usually indicate that the liver is not working well. If it is occasional it can derive from a food consumed, however, if it is permanent, it is best to consult your doctor.

9. Dark urine: Urine color is an indicator of health. Dark urine can mean liver dysfunction. Dark urine can also be a sign of dehydration when you don’t drink enough. When in doubt, it’s best to make sure it’s not coming from a liver disorder.

10. Unexplained weight loss: Rapid and inexplicable weight loss and sudden loss of appetite may indicate liver damage. Generally, these symptoms are visible once cirrhosis has set in, so it’s a late sign. However, if this cirrhosis is not treated quickly, it can lead to liver cancer.

In conclusion, it is important to pay attention to any recurring symptoms and seek medical advice if any of these signs are experienced. Early detection and treatment can greatly improve prognosis and prevent the progression of liver disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

