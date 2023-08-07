AMD’s RDNA 4 Architecture to Focus on Mid-Range and Mainstream Products: No High-End GPUs Planned

Title: AMD’s RDNA 4 Architecture to Skip Top-level Products, Focus on Mid-range and Mainstream

Subtitle: AMD’s decision raises questions about its high-end GPU strategy

In a surprising turn of events, AMD’s forthcoming RDNA 4 architecture products, expected to be launched in 2024, will reportedly exclude top-level products, according to the whistleblower @Kepler_L2. The news has sparked discussions within the tech community about AMD’s high-end GPU strategy and its potential implications for the market.

AMD currently offers the Radeon RX7900 XTX and Radeon RX7900 XT as part of its RDNA 3 architecture products, competing directly with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4090. However, despite hopes that NVIDIA’s recent connector meltdown incident would provide an opportunity for AMD to bolster its market share, the Radeon RX 7900 series continues to struggle in terms of popularity.

While the legitimacy of @Kepler_L2’s claims remains uncertain, this would not be the first time AMD has skipped top-level products in a graphics card architecture generation. The Radeon RX 500 series, based on the Polaris architecture, and the initial RDNA-based Radeon RX 5000 series also lacked a substantial flagship product.

Interestingly, rumors suggest that AMD’s rumored RDNA 3.5 architecture is not intended for high-end products but rather designed for the integrated graphics unit (iGPU) of the upcoming Ryzen 8000 CPUs, excluding its use in independent graphics card architecture.

The absence of high-end GPU products from AMD’s roadmap raises questions about the company’s plans in this segment. It leaves room for speculation as to whether AMD is scaling back its ambitions for high-end GPU chips altogether. Should this be the case, the company could opt for a strategy similar to the approach of bundling two mid-range chips to create a high-performance chip, reminiscent of the popular single-card dual-core GPUs of the past.

Alternatively, AMD’s decision could be driven by the belief that the development and production costs of high-end GPUs are too steep and competitive challenges against NVIDIA are insurmountable. Prioritizing the mainstream market and channeling research and development resources into CDNA architecture Instinct accelerator products, which offer higher profit margins, might be a more strategic move.

As industry experts and enthusiasts eagerly await official word from AMD, the impact of this decision on the high-end GPU market and the company’s overall market positioning remains uncertain. It remains to be seen how AMD’s competitors, including NVIDIA, will react to this news and if it presents an opportunity for them to strengthen their hold on the high-end GPU segment.

Only time will tell how AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, focused on mid-range and mainstream products, will fare against its competitors. For now, the tech community eagerly awaits further updates and clarification from the company regarding its future GPU offerings.

