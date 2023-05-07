Record for Race for the cure, 70,000 against breast cancer – Medicine

news-txt”>

Record turnout for the XXIV edition of the Race for the Cure in Rome which ended with the presence of over 70,000 supporters. The largest event in the world for the fight against breast cancer organized by Komen Italia to raise awareness of prevention has colored the most suggestive places in the capital pink, starting from the Circus Maximus.

The real protagonists of this great event of health, sport and solidarity were the “Women in Pink” – women who are facing or have faced breast cancer – and who over the years have generated a cultural change in the approach to the disease, transferring strength and hope to the 56,000 women who are confronted with breast cancer every year in Italy.

This year the event, in addition to the traditional 2 km walk and 5 km run open to all, has included for the first time an 8 km course reserved for competitive athletes.

To give the official start to the event, among the many present, the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the President of CONI Giovanni Malagò, the Vice-President of the Lazio Region Roberta Angelilli.

Race for the cure, the ‘Women in pink’ protagonists in Rome

“The Race for the Cure is an event that has strength and gives strength, we have achieved an extraordinary result and we are already working on the twenty-fifth edition. We have been very careful to use the funds in a transparent way, helping many young researchers and generating numerous projects: the most important is the Caravan of Prevention”, said Riccardo Masetti, founder of Komen Italia.

“I have seen the Race for the Cure grow since its inception, it is an event that conveys an extraordinary message for prevention”, said Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI.

In just over 20 years Komen Italia, also thanks to the Race for the Cure, has managed to raise, among the many objectives, over 23 million euros to offer diagnostic tests for the prevention of breast cancer and other pathologies free of charge to 180,000 women women’s oncology and establish 72 multi-year study awards for young clinicians and researchers.