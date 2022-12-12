For thousands of years, there have been numerous traditional foods touted for their health benefits, but one common healing food that’s now being recognized for its amazing benefits is bone broth. It’s so trendy that it’s a staple of the Paleo diet, plus, bone broth supplements are common. In fact, the benefits of bone broth are numerous and extensive. To make it even better, there are many different types of bone broth (chicken, beef, fish) you can prepare, bringing new health benefits to the table.

What is Bone Broth?

Chicken broth isn’t just good for the soul. There’s a reason it’s prescribed by both doctors and mothers. All bone broths – beef, chicken, fish and more – are staples of every culture’s traditional diets and the basis of all good cooking. They’re also now a staple on the Paleo diet and the keto diet. That’s because bone broths are nutrient-dense, easy to digest, full of flavor, and promote healing.

Broth or bone broth was used by our ancestors to use every part of an animal: bones and marrow, skin and feet, tendons and ligaments, were boiled over low heat. This simmering causes your bones and ligaments to release healing compounds like collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine that have the power to benefit your health.

Why is bone broth good for you? Researchers Sally Fallon and Kaayla Daniel of the Weston A. Price Foundation explain that bone broths contain minerals in forms your body can easily absorb:

– magnesium

– phosphorus

– silicon

– sulfur

– other

They contain chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine, the compounds sold as expensive supplements to reduce inflammation, arthritis and joint pain.

A study of chicken soup (broth) conducted by the University of Nebraska Medical Center asked what it was about the soup that made it so beneficial for colds and flu. Researchers have found that the amino acids produced during the preparation of chicken soup reduce inflammation in the respiratory system and improve digestion.

Research has also shown that it can also strengthen the immune system and help overcome ailments such as allergies, asthma and arthritis. But it’s important to understand that most of the “broths” bought today are not bone broth or, in some cases, not even made from animals. Instead, companies use lab-produced meat flavors in bouillon cubes, soups, and sauce mixes. Manufacturers have also started using monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is recognized as a meat flavoring, but is actually a neurotoxin.

What is bone broth used for? The benefits:

1. Protects joints

Bone broth is one of the world‘s best sources of natural collagen, the protein found in the bones, skin, cartilage, ligaments, tendons and bone marrow of animals. As we get older, our joints naturally experience wear and tear and we become less flexible.

Because it’s important? As we age, the cartilage decreases when it is attacked by antibodies (age-related degradation of articular cartilage). As the bone broth simmers, the collagen from the animal parts leaches into the broth and becomes readily absorbable to help restore cartilage.

One of the most valuable components of bone broth is gelatin which acts as a soft cushion between the bones and helps them “glide” without friction.

It also provides us with the building blocks needed to form and maintain strong bones. This helps reduce the pressure on aging joints and supports healthy bone mineral density.

2. Boosts gut health

Studies show that gelatin is useful for restoring the strength of the intestinal lining and fighting food sensitivities (such as wheat or dairy). It also helps with the growth of probiotics (good bacteria) in the gut and supports healthy inflammation levels in the digestive tract.

A report published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology indicates that gelatin effectively supports intestinal health and integrity. Furthermore, it has shown anti-inflammatory effects and is capable of inhibiting cytokines.

Bone broth is easily digested and soothing to the digestive system, unlike many other foods, which can be difficult to break down completely. After all, a food is only really useful if we have the means to absorb its nutrients.

Studies have shown that in individuals with digestive imbalances, serum collagen concentrations are decreased. Because the amino acids in collagen build the tissue lining the colon and entire gastrointestinal tract, supplementing with collagen can support healthy digestive function.

3. Keeps the skin healthy

Collagen helps form elastin and other compounds within the skin that are responsible for maintaining the skin’s tone, texture, and youthful appearance. Collagen Integrity is credited with helping reduce the visible signs of wrinkles, decrease puffiness, and combat various other signs of aging.

Many people report a decrease in cellulite when they consume collagen-containing foods and supplements, as cellulite forms due to a lack of connective tissue, allowing the skin to lose its firm tone.

Double-blind, placebo-controlled studies investigating the age-defensive properties of collagen indicated that 2.5-5 grams of collagen hydrolyzate used among women aged 35 to 55 once a day for eight weeks it supports skin elasticity, skin hydration, transepidermal water loss (dryness) and skin roughness.

At the end of just four weeks, those using the collagen showed a statistically significant improvement over those using a placebo in skin moisture and skin evaporation, as well as dramatic decreases in signs of accelerated aging. all with little to no side effects.

4. Supports immune system function

One of the notable things about bone broth is its gut support benefits, which as described above actually have a holistic effect on the body and support healthy immune system function.

Leaky gut syndrome occurs when undigested food particles seep through tiny openings in the weakened intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream, where the immune system detects them and becomes overactive.

This increases inflammation and leads to dysfunction everywhere. The immune system releases high levels of antibodies that trigger an autoimmune response and attack healthy tissue.

Bone broth is one of the most beneficial foods to consume to restore gut health and thereby support immune system function and a healthy inflammatory response. Collagen/gelatin and the amino acids proline, glutamine and arginine help seal these openings in the intestinal lining and support intestinal integrity.

Traditionally made bone broths are believed to support a healthy inflammatory response and normal immune system function. Bone broth may even promote healthy sleep, boost daytime energy, and support a healthy mood.

5. Promotes detoxification

In today’s Western world, the average person is exposed to an array of environmental toxins, pesticides, artificial ingredients, and chemicals of all kinds. While the human body has its own means of detoxifying itself from heavy metals and other toxic exposures, it often has a hard time keeping up when inundated with an overwhelming amount of chemicals.

Bone broth is considered a powerful detoxifying agent as it helps the digestive system excrete waste products and enhances the liver’s ability to eliminate toxins. It also helps maintain tissue integrity and improves the body’s use of antioxidants.

Bone broth contains potassium and glycine which support both cellular and liver detoxification. Some of the ways bone broth boosts detoxification is by providing sulfur (especially when you add greens, garlic, and herbs to the broth) and glutathione, which is a Phase II detoxifying agent that reduces oxidative stress.

A review published in the Scientific World Journal shows that glutathione helps with the elimination of fat-soluble compounds, especially heavy metals like mercury and lead. It also helps with the absorption of various nutrients, the use of antioxidants and with liver cleansing functions.

Bone broth also increases your intake of essential minerals, which act as chelators to remove toxins by preventing heavy metals from attaching to mineral receptor sites.

6. Helps metabolism and promotes anabolism

The amino acids found in bone broth have numerous metabolic roles, including:

– building and repairing muscle tissue

– support bone mineral density

– increase the absorption and synthesis of nutrients

– maintain the health of muscles and connective tissue

The glycine present in collagen helps build muscle tissue by converting glucose into usable energy.

It also slows the loss of cartilage, tissue and muscle associated with aging by improving the body’s use of antioxidants.

Glutamine is another amino acid that is important for a healthy metabolism. It helps us maintain energy by sending nutrients, including nitrogen, to our cells.

Arginine also has the role of breaking down nitric oxide which helps improve circulation and send blood and nutrients to cells throughout the body. Improves muscle and tissue integrity and promotes normal wound healing. These nutrients also provide the potential for using bone broth for weight loss.