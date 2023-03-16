Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The number of Alzheimer’s patients is constantly increasing. In Germany alone, 300,000 people contract the insidious disease every year. Lifestyle and diet in particular influence the personal risk of illness. According to a new study, two diets are particularly recommended.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. This is where protein is deposited in the brain, and nerve cells die off. What is probably the most dreaded disease of old age manifests itself in word-finding and orientation disorders, a dwindling short-term memory and can even bring about personality changes. As a result, those affected no longer even recognize their closest confidants.

The dramatic thing is that once the disease has broken out, it can at best be delayed, but it can no longer be stopped or even cured.

The number of Alzheimer’s patients will increase by 40 percent by 2030

The number of diseases has increased dramatically in recent years – and will continue to increase in the future. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the number of Alzheimer’s patients will increase by more than 40 percent by 2030. The forecasts can be traced back to demographic change. However, each individual can do something to reduce their personal risk of illness, for example by maintaining social contacts, their level of education and a healthy lifestyle. The risk factors also show that the latter point in particular, with the main focus on nutrition, is of great importance in the fight against dementia. Besides favoring social isolation and depression

the emergence of the disease.

Researchers at Rush University have now been able to collect new, concrete information, especially when it comes to nutrition. In a Study the scientists examined the brains of elderly, deceased women and men. They discovered parallels in the brains that showed little or no evidence of Alzheimer’s in the tissue.

Study examines the impact of eating habits on brain health

The beginnings of the study go back to the 1990s. At that time, 581 subjects with an average age of 84 years were asked to complete a detailed questionnaire about their dietary behavior each year, with 66 percent meeting criteria for Alzheimer’s disease:

The subjects received one point for every food that scientifically contributes to a healthy brain.

Likewise, there was a point deduction for each unhealthy food.

The average of the subjects died seven years after the start of the study. 39 percent of the participants were diagnosed with dementia shortly before death. After examining the brains, the US research team came to the following conclusion:

The subjects who consumed larger amounts of processed products had higher-than-average levels of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in brain tissue, which are thought to be typical of Alzheimer’s disease. The “red list” includes: pastries, sweets, fried foods and fast food.

The subjects who ate according to the principles of the so-called MIND diet not only had a younger brain, but also a much healthier one than the control group.

According to the scientists, the study was able to demonstrate the negative long-term effect of highly processed foods on brain function.