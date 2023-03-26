Home Health Reduce prejudices, prevent new infections
Reduce prejudices, prevent new infections

22nd International AIDS Conference (IAC)24. July 2018. Breaking down barriers, building bridges – that is the motto of this year’s International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. In order to further reduce new infections with the HI virus in Germany, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn presented a draft law this week, according to which the statutory health insurance companies will in future take over preventive medication (PrEP) for risk patients – including the associated medical advice and medical examinations .

