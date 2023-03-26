These three foods are rich in vitamins and minerals!

Monika Reingel is a world-renowned nutritionist who often gives advice on healthy eating and dispels well-known myths when it comes to food. This time, she revealed which foods, even though we believe the opposite, we can eat more often, and at the same time, they are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Pork fat

Among the first foods on her list, she found one well known to us. It’s lard! When they were little, most of them liked to eat it with a little salt or allspice. And you weren’t wrong! Numerous studies have shown that lard has 33% less saturated (bad) fats than butter, twice as many “good” monounsaturated fats and three times the proportion of omega-3 fatty acids. Although the nutritionist advises that the primary source of fat should remain olive oil, she sees nothing wrong with lard being second on your list. Also, as the BBC writes, lard is an excellent source of B vitaminsand minerals.

Potatoes

If you have reduced or have a desire to reduce the amount of salt you consume during the day, then you should increase your potassium intake, nutritionists advise. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and one of the best sources of potassium is potatoes.

Red meat

Red meat, Reingel argues, has a bad reputation for all the wrong reasons. Red meat is a good source of protein, iron, vitamin B complex, zinc and other nutrients, and it also contains monounsaturated fats, similar to those from olive oil. It is not recommended for those who have an increased level of iron in the blood.

