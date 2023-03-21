The research team’s conclusion: “In summary, reducing red and processed meat consumption would most likely have a modest but non-negligible positive impact on colorectal cancer incidence in Germany, with approximately 205,000 (processed meat) and 63,000 (red meat) preventable cases in the years 2020-2050.” Altogether, almost 270,000 cases could be prevented.

However, not every meal is dangerous. As is so often the case in medicine, it always depends on the dose. And diet is just one of many lifestyle factors – albeit an essential one. One current study by the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) now provides arguments to critically reconsider your own meat consumption. They calculated how much the incidence of colorectal cancer would be affected if people ate less red and processed meat.

How does meat harm our body?

1. Risk factor heme iron: Red and processed meat contain comparatively high amounts of iron. The body can absorb this bivalent iron (Fe) very well – and that is why the process simply does not stop with large amounts of heme iron. Then (too) much of it gets into the blood.

“We assume that too much heme iron from meat consumption can have negative health consequences,” explains Matthias Riedl, board member of the Association of German Nutritionists (BDEM) and diabetologist, nutritionist, internist, managing director and medical director at Medicum Hamburg.

The excess iron is then deposited in the pancreas, liver and spleen, which can put a strain on the organs. In addition, heme iron can promote mutations in intestinal cells via certain chemical compounds.

In addition, these compounds have a cytotoxic effect, i.e. they can not only change cells but even damage them. “Cancer cells, on the other hand, are properly fed by heme iron, so to speak‘ says Riedl. Malignant cells have a high requirement for this form of the trace element. A high consumption of heme iron therefore leads to existing cancer cells growing better and being stronger against the immune system.

Reduce risk factor: The daily iron requirement of 15 milligrams for women and 10 milligrams for men can also be easily covered with plant-based foods. Lentils and chickpeas, for example, provide 2.7 milligrams per 100 grams, millet contains 6.9 milligrams per 100 grams.

2. Manufacturing risk factor: For example, nitrosamines are produced during curing. These substances can promote the development of cancer, above all they increase the risk of colon cancer.

Reduce risk factor: The DKFZ researchers therefore suggest thinking about different manufacturing techniques in order to avoid or reduce harmful compounds in processed meat.

3. Risk factor preparation: When meat is heated to high temperatures, several potentially harmful substances are formed at the same time, including so-called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAA) and N-nitroso compounds.

Reduce risk factor: Further studies should explore the extent to which cooking at lower temperatures, avoiding open flames, or removing burned bits of red meat can reduce the risk of colon cancer.

So much or wSome red meat and cured meats are healthy

Diet is a key part of preventing cancer in general, although even the healthiest lifestyles are not guaranteed to protect you. But unhealthy eating combined with a lack of exercise is a cause of obesity. This, in turn, is a preventable risk factor for cancer.

The experts at the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) have been recommending beef, lamb and pork and sausages for years: Red meat should be served in no more than three portions per week. Corresponding 350 to a maximum of 500 grams. It should be particularly little of the processed meat, i.e. all sausage products.

The diet plan for cancer prevention

The WCRF experts have other specific recommendations for one Diet plan for cancer prevention:

Whole food

Lots of whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legumes should form the basis of your daily diet. Important: the scientists recommend 400 grams of vegetables and fruit and at least 30 grams of dietary fiber.

Little fast food and processed foods

They contain a lot of fat, sugar and starch, which promotes obesity.

No sodas and sugared drinks

The experts only recommend unsweetened drinks to cover the fluid requirement, i.e. water, tea or coffee without sugar. They warn, “Fruit juices should not be consumed in large quantities as, even without added sugar, they may promote weight gain similar to sugar-sweetened beverages.”

alcohol view

In order to prevent cancer, experts recommend abstaining from alcohol. Alcohol is considered to be the cause of various types of cancer.

Meat-free for the planet

The authors of the study also add in their explanations: In addition, the waiver or at least the reduction would also be in line with the planetary health diet proposed by the EAT-Lancet Commission. This is mainly plant-based and flexitarian and recommends severely limiting meat consumption in order to achieve a healthy and at the same time environmentally friendly diet. This is because meat production is more energy-intensive than plant-based food and is the main source of methane, which is a powerful greenhouse gas.