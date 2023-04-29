Reggio Emilia, runner overwhelmed and killed by a car at dawn

ansa Tragedy at dawn in Cadelbosco di Sopra, in the province of Reggio Emilia. A runner died after being hit by a car around 7:30 in the hamlet of Zurco on via Colombo. The victim, a 56-year-old resident of Reggio Emilia, was running along the road when he was hit by a Mercedes CLK driven by a 45-year-old foreigner residing in the province of Pavia. The runner was thrown for several meters and died instantly as a result of the serious injuries sustained. The car ended up in a small ditch and the driver was injured, but his conditions are not serious. The mayor: “It’s too fast on the provincial one, we asked twice for speed cameras and twice the request was rejected”.

The carabinieri of the Guastalla company are at work on the dynamics of the fatal investment. It seems that the runner was running on the side of the road, on the outskirts of the town, in via Colombo, a stretch of the former state road 63 which connects Zurco to Cadelbosco Sopra.

The mayor of Cadelbosco di Sopra, Luigi Bellaria, spoke via Facebook on the tragic event. “Unfortunately – he wrote in the post – we have to register a new serious accident on provincial road 63. On behalf of the community, I want to express my condolences to the victim’s family. The exact dynamics of the accident will need to be clarified”.

“Today – concludes the mayor Bellaria – I can only underline that for the safety of the road,

we have already proposed the installation of a speed camera twice, in that stretch: a solution that was rejected twice“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

