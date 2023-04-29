Home » Chinese warship carrying the second batch of evacuees from Sudan will arrive at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port today-Yangcheng Evening News
Chinese warship carrying the second batch of evacuees from Sudan will arrive at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port today-Yangcheng Evening News

  1. Chinese warship carrying the second batch of evacuees from Sudan will arrive at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia today Yangcheng Evening News
  2. It’s good to be home!Chinese personnel evacuated from Sudan recorded their experiences along the way with cameras Outlook Oriental Weekly
  3. Canada evacuates hundreds of people from Sudan RFI – Radio France Internationale
  4. Abandoning 850 kilometers of shortcuts for safe evacuation from Sudan, stranded Malaysians choose 1,300 kilometers of safer routes | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Thanks to Malaysia and other 3 countries for helping citizens evacuate from Lion City, Sudan – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
