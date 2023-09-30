Region Releases Guidelines for Flu and Anti-COVID Vaccination Campaigns

The Region has recently distributed a circular to local health authorities, general practitioners, pediatricians, and pharmacies outlining the guidelines for the upcoming flu vaccination and anti-COVID vaccination campaigns. These guidelines are based on the recommendations provided by the Ministry of Health.

Citizens who wish to receive the vaccines can now reach out to their general practitioners, pediatricians, and local pharmacies. Starting next week, the lists of participating pharmacies will also be available online.

Regarding the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, the national initiative will employ new monovalent formulations of the Comirnaty vaccine. These formulations have been adapted to combat the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It is recommended that individuals receive a booster dose of the vaccine six months after their last dose or infection, regardless of the number of previous occurrences. The following categories of people are eligible for the booster dose:

– Individuals aged 60 and above

– Residents of long-term care facilities

– Women in any trimester of pregnancy or in the postpartum period, including breastfeeding women

– Health and social care workers in hospitals, local areas, and long-term care facilities

– Medical and health profession students, as well as healthcare and socio-health personnel in training

– People aged 6 months to 59 years with high fragility, due to underlying pathologies or conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19

Family members, cohabitants, and caregivers of people with high fragility are also recommended to be vaccinated.

During the initial phase of the campaign, priority will be given to people aged 80 and above, residents of long-term care facilities, individuals with high levels of fragility, particularly those with compromised immune systems, and health and social care workers.

COVID vaccines, like flu vaccines, are available in doctors’ offices and pharmacies. The new updated vaccines can be co-administered with other vaccines, particularly the flu vaccine.

Citizens can also receive both vaccines at the vaccination centers of local health authorities. The addresses and appointment scheduling information will be published on the websites of the local health authorities and the Piedmont Region.

The Regional Directorate will promptly inform all parties involved in the vaccination campaign of any updates to the target population, as instructed by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the flu vaccination campaign, it is set to commence on October 16th. The flu vaccine is recommended and offered free of charge for various groups:

1. Individuals aged 60 and above

2. People of any age admitted to long-term care facilities

3. Pregnant women (at any trimester) and postpartum women at the beginning of the flu season

4. Doctors and healthcare personnel capable of transmitting influenza to high-risk individuals through their activities

5. Individuals aged 6 months to 65 years with underlying pathologies that increase the risk of influenza complications

6. Family members and contacts of high-risk individuals, regardless of whether the at-risk person has been vaccinated or not

7. Children and adolescents on long-term acetylsalicylic acid treatment, at risk of Reye’s syndrome in case of influenza infection

8. Children aged between 6 months and 6 years

9. Individuals working in public services of primary collective interest, such as police forces, fire brigades, and law enforcement forces

10. Personnel in contact with animals that could potentially transmit non-human influenza viruses

11. Blood donors

The minimum coverage objective for the flu vaccination campaign is set at 75%. However, the optimal objective is to achieve a coverage rate of 95%.

To ensure the success of both vaccination campaigns, the Region urges local health authorities to launch awareness campaigns to inform the population about the importance and availability of these vaccines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

