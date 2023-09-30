The Mystery of Lunar Water: How Electrons from Earth and Sun Create Water Ice on the Moon

Water on the Moon: New research reveals interesting findings on its origin

Scientists have long known that water ice exists on the Moon, but the source of this water has remained a mystery. However, a recent study has shed light on the process behind the formation of water ice on the Moon’s surface.

According to the research, the creation of water ice on the Moon is influenced by the indirect flow of electrons from both the Earth and the Sun. Electrons interact with the Moon as it enters and exits the Earth’s magnetotail – a region left behind when the Earth moves rapidly. The magnetotail contains highly charged electrons and ions derived from the Earth’s atmosphere and solar wind radiation.

The magnetosphere and the wake it creates have been subjects of previous research on lunar water. When the Earth’s magnetic field blocks the solar wind, a magnetosphere is formed, and this has various effects. As Shuai Li, a planetary scientist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, explains, “This provides a natural laboratory for studying the formation of water on the lunar surface.”

Early theories suggested that lunar water might originate from hydrogen ions in the solar wind. However, the latest research suggests that electrons may also play a substantial role. The high-energy electrons could react with lunar soil, releasing trapped hydrogen and ultimately forming water.

Additional observations and experiments on the Moon will be required to conclusively determine the origin of lunar water. The understanding of moon water is of great interest to scientists for several reasons, including unraveling the moon’s history and developing sustainable living methods on its surface.

The research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, signifies a significant advancement in our knowledge and understanding of the Moon’s composition and potential resources. Further studies in this field will undoubtedly contribute to future lunar missions and the exploration of other celestial bodies.

(This article is reprinted with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; first image source: Pixabay)

