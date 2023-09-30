China’s Divers Shine with Two Gold Medals a Day at Hangzhou Asian Games

Title: Diving Comprehensive: “Splash Vanishing Technique” Reappears China‘s Diving Winning Two Golds a Day

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Games Olympic Center swimming pool witnessed another remarkable day of diving as Chinese athletes secured two gold medals. Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, newcomers to the sport, along with a veteran diver He Chao, dominated their events, showcasing the “Splash Vanishing Technique” that impressed audiences and judges alike.

In the synchronized women’s 10-meter platform competition, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi amazed spectators with their flawless dives. Their movements were perfectly synchronized, elevating them far beyond their competitors. With a remarkable score of 375.30 points, the Chinese duo claimed the gold medal. Japanese pair Matsuri Arai and Itabashi Minami secured the silver medal with 290.04 points, while the Malaysian pair, Sabri and Pamg, took home the bronze with 266.94 points.

Chen Yuxi, an 18-year-old diver who has already gained experience from multiple international competitions, including the Olympics, expressed her excitement for participating in her first Asian Games. “The Asian Games hold significant importance for us. We are thrilled to be competing at home and have immense respect for our opponents and the competition,” said Yuxi, adding that their victory was a result of rigorous training and hard work.

He Chao, a 31-year-old diver who had previously dominated the men’s 3-meter springboard at the 2015 Kazan World Swimming Championships, made a triumphant return to the sport. After disappointing performance at the Rio Olympics, Chao took a break from diving but came back with renewed passion. This time, he teamed up with Yan Siyu to claim gold in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event, with an impressive score of 422.55 points. Korean players Lee Jae Kyung and Yu Helan secured second place, followed by the Malaysian pair Putt and Huang Ziliang.

Expressing his joy, Chao stated, “This is my first international competition since my comeback from retirement. It is an honor to lead the junior players and play the role of a senior athlete. Today’s victory is the best gift for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebrations.”

With the diving events at the Asian Games continuing on October 1, Chinese divers Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani, along with Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, are set to compete in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard and men’s synchronized 10-meter platform competitions, respectively. As China‘s diving team continues to shine, anticipation for their outstanding performances remains high.

