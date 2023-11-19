Regulating the Pupillary Pathway: A Visual Infographic Guide

#MSPInfographic| The pupillary pathway is regulated by the sympathetic nervous system (dilates the pupil in situations of excitement or in dark environments) and parasympathetic (contracts it in well-lit or relaxing environments).

By: Estefania Santos

Learn more about the pupillary pathway with this infographic that we have prepared for you.

