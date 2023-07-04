Reimann: Sobering results on the nutritional content of children’s foods

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

As part of the national reduction and innovation strategy for sugar, fats and salt in convenience products, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, together with the Max Rubner Institute, today published a special report on the nutritional value of foods with a children’s look. The current analysis assesses Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, as follows:

“The special report presented today on the proportion of sugar, fat and salt in food for children is sobering. More than four years after the start of the National Reduction and Innovation Strategy, the current evaluations of the Max Rubner Institute again show that the food industry is not really interested in changing their recipes for the benefit of children’s health.The best example of this is the soft drinks popular with boys and girls, in which the average sugar levels have even risen again.

The results are further evidence that lip service is not the way to go in the fight against diet-related diseases. What is needed are mandatory reduction targets for producers. In addition, further measures are needed as soon as possible, such as restricting advertising of high-sugar and high-calorie foods to children.”

Original content from: AOK Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

