Home » Paraguayan Artillery Day « News cde
News

Paraguayan Artillery Day « News cde

by admin
Paraguayan Artillery Day « News cde

NATIONALS (ephemeris) The artillery was the predominant weapon in the feat of May 14 and 15, 1811, integrating the nascent Paraguayan army at the dawn of National Independence.

During the Chaco war our artillery, had its happiest participation in the decisive battle of Nanawa, being a Gordian knot of defense on July 4, 1933, for which reason this date has been eternalized as the Day of the Paraguayan Artillery.

For its brilliant performance from the battle of Boquerón to the positions of Villa Montes, the Paraguayan artillery holds various decorations: Cruz del Chaco, Cruz del Defensor and the Boquerón Medal.

“Glorious artillery, past, present and future of the Paraguayan army, your voice will roar forever in the soul of the canyon and will shine solemnly in the weapon of the Guarani soldier” Eternal honor and glory to our elders, the heroes of the Chaco war in their tenacious resistance with victory at the Battle of Nanawa.

comment

comment

See also  Acquitted from femicide for delirium of jealousy, the lawyer Panciroli: "For the judges it is a convenient decision"

You may also like

Congress controlled by HC seeks to pressure Justice

Tragic Shooting Incident Leaves Woman and Two Children...

Micam presented to the new Emerging Designers

In Chocó, the Registry linked 364 people to...

Displaying the Majestic Yuanmingyuan Animal Heads: A Technological...

PS5 slim with removable reader, the times seem...

24 Chinese military aircraft approach Taiwan

Student rejected with 5 failings, the Tar however...

Guangdong Implements Cross-Provincial and Province-Wide Reform of Household...

Innovation and technology for Expo 2023 Mariano R....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy