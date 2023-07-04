Paraguayan Artillery Day « News cde

NATIONALS (ephemeris) The artillery was the predominant weapon in the feat of May 14 and 15, 1811, integrating the nascent Paraguayan army at the dawn of National Independence.

During the Chaco war our artillery, had its happiest participation in the decisive battle of Nanawa, being a Gordian knot of defense on July 4, 1933, for which reason this date has been eternalized as the Day of the Paraguayan Artillery.

For its brilliant performance from the battle of Boquerón to the positions of Villa Montes, the Paraguayan artillery holds various decorations: Cruz del Chaco, Cruz del Defensor and the Boquerón Medal.

“Glorious artillery, past, present and future of the Paraguayan army, your voice will roar forever in the soul of the canyon and will shine solemnly in the weapon of the Guarani soldier” Eternal honor and glory to our elders, the heroes of the Chaco war in their tenacious resistance with victory at the Battle of Nanawa.

