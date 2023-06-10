Implementation of the bilateral ceasefire between the Government and the ELN begins on August 3 – news

The joropo band that triumphs in the world, Cimarrón, will once again receive the applause of the international public in an unprecedented tour of stages in France, Germany, Norway, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Wales, England and the United States.

Between July and October, Cimarrón will tour these eight countries on his tour called La Gira Mundial del Joropo, with a renewed show of singing, tap dancing and instrumental virtuosity, based on his most recent album, La Recia, one of the best albums of the last year according to the London Financial Times and a production acclaimed by music critics from 14 countries.

The singer Ana Veydó this time leads a new lineup of young musicians and shoemakers from all over the Orinoquía, who will stage a never-before-seen portrait of the region’s diversity: from the infinite plains, Cimarrón integrates the forgotten sounds and expressions of the jungle and mountain ranges where the world is born.

Throughout his 23-year career, Cimarrón’s stage commitment has captivated audiences in 41 countries and has become the greatest influence for several generations of Colombian musicians of all genres. “We want to start a dialogue with the world on this tour from different sources of expression of our strength. This time we seek to break the mold even from the clothing, as a means to tell the diverse stories of the Orinoquía”, expressed Ana Veydó.

A new collaboration with Catrin Finch, Official Harpist of the Prince of Wales, will mark the passage of Cimarrón through British territory. The sound of the llanera harp will meet again with the classic performance of Finch, with whom Cimarrón has collaborated since 2007 in sold-out concerts throughout the United Kingdom.

It was the now King Carlos III who chose Catrin Finch to revive the position of harpist for the Royal House that had been vacant since 1871. On Finch’s harp pieces from the classic llanero repertoire such as El Gavilán or Pajarillo will be heard, but also the songs typical of Cimarrón and his album La Recia.

For the first time, Cimarrón will play his joropo in Hungary, on the great stage of the House of Music in Budapest. Of the summer stages, one of the most important will be the WOMAD Festival in England, founded by rock legend Peter Gabriel (Genesis). The music of the Orinoquía will debut at the Colors of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic, sharing the bill with stars such as Interpol, One Republic and Macklemore.

Cimarrón has made history as the first and only Colombian traditional music band to have been nominated for the Anglo Grammys in the category of Best World Traditional Music Album (2005). Orinoco, his 2019 album nominated for the Latin Grammys, is considered a cult album made with high musical quality. In 2020, they also became the first Colombian band to win the UK Songlines Music Awards for Best Group.

La Recia (2022) by Cimarrón was the number 1 album for July on the Transglobal World Music Chart and entered the Top 20 World Music Charts Europe as the only title from the American continent on that billboard. With this album, Cimarrón won the cover of Songlines magazine in London, with an impressive shot by the maestro Ruven Afanador, considered one of the best photographers in the world today.

From the Mawazine Festival in Morocco to the Abu Dhabi Culture & Heritage Festival, from the Musashino Concert Hall in Japan to the National Grand Theater in China, they have cheered on Cimarrón’s show to consecrate the band as an undisputed global joropo phenomenon.

Look here the dates of The Joropo World Tour

JULY 2023 (EUROPE-UK)

6/07 Bassens-Bordeaux, France (France)

Hauts-de-Garonne Festival

07/08 Forde, Norway (Norway)

Forde Festival

12/07 Cardigan, Wales (Gales)

Cardigan Castle / Cardigan Castle

13/07 Caernarfon, Wales (Gales)

Caernarfon Gallery

14/07 Bury St. Edmunds, England (Inglaterra)

The Apex

15/07 Petworth, England (Inglaterra)

Petworth Festival

16/07 Budapest, Hungary (Hungary)

House Of Music Hungary

17/07 Abergavenny, Wales (Gales)

Borough Theatre

18/07 Southampton, England (Inglaterra)

Turner Sims

19/07 Swansea, Wales (Gales)

Taliesin Arts Centre

20/07 London, England (Inglaterra)

Cecil Sharp House

07/22 Ostrava, Czech Republic (Czech Republic)

Colours Of Ostrava

07/23 Nuremberg, Germany (Germany)

Band Meeting Festival

07/24 Cheltenham, England (England)

Guiting Music Festival

25/07 Liverpool, England (Inglaterra)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room

26/07 Pentyrch, Wales (Gales)

Aca pella

28/07 Chalons-En-Champagne, France (France)

Music Festival From Here And Elsewhere

29/07 Malmesbury, England (Inglaterra)

WOMAD Festival

30/07 Cambridge, England (Inglaterra)

Cambridge Folk Festival

31/07 Aberystwyth, Wales (Gales)

Musicfest Aberystwyth

Soon dates in the United States

Source: Cimarron

