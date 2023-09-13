Remembering Professor Pietro Domina: A Loss to the World of Sport and Education

Mourning in the world of sport and school as Professor Pietro Domina, a well-respected physical education teacher and founder of the famous Sirius gym in Bonagia, has passed away at the age of 66 after a brief illness. Domina, who had been an influential figure in Palermo’s fitness community, had a career spanning over 40 years.

Known for his dedication to young people, Domina taught at various schools in the city, including the industrialist Alessandro Volta, the Regina Margherita psycho-pedagogical high school, and the hotel management Pietro Piazza. It is his former students who are now reminiscing about the impact he had on their lives.

Besides his work in education, Professor Domina was renowned for his contribution to the fitness industry. In 1983, he established the Sirius gym, which quickly became one of the leading fitness centers in Palermo. In recognition of his remarkable achievement, the Municipality honored Domina earlier this year with a plaque commemorating his 40 years of service.

Furthermore, Domina left his mark as a historic athletic trainer at the Stadio delle Palme, where he discovered and nurtured numerous sporting talents. In the 1970s, he was an accomplished sprinter and participated in various athletic competitions.

The funeral service for Professor Pietro Domina will take place tomorrow, September 14, at 11:30 am in the parish church of Maria Santissima di Pompei. As the news of his passing spreads, the sports and education communities continue to mourn the loss of a remarkable mentor and leader.

