Have you ever been to a Disneyland After Dark event? If not, let us explain what it is. Disneyland After Dark is a separately ticketed event held after Disneyland closes, usually with a specific fun theme.

These events not only bring out rare characters and special food you might not see on a regular theme park day, but you’ll also deal with shorter lines for rides because tickets are limited. If you’re interested, tickets for TWO Disneyland After Hours events go on sale tomorrow.

Two Disneyland After Dark events are coming up soon. First, there’s Throwback Nitewhere guests will be thrown back to the 50s and 60s. There will be original attraction posters, special photo ops, retro live music and dancing, characters in retro costumes, themed merchandise, and more. Guests will even get to see Disneyland’s original fireworks show “Fantasy in the Sky.”

Disneyland Throwback Nite will take place on April 18th and 20th, 2023.

Star Wars Nite is all about a galaxy far, far away. There will be an exclusive viewing of Star Wars-themed fireworks, special character appearances, lightsaber demonstrations, photo backdrops, Star Wars-themed snacks, and more. The date for Star Wars Nites are May 2nd, 4th, 8th, and 11th.

Tickets for BOTH Disneyland After Dark events are already on sale for Disneyland Magic Key Holders, but the general public can buy tickets tomorrow (February 23rd) no earlier than 9AM PT. So set those alarms because these events are limited, tickets will sell out fast!

We’ll also let you know about other special events at Disneyland, so check with AllEars soon!

Will you be booking tickets for either of these Disneyland After Dark events? Let us know in the comments!