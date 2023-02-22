Home Business Euronext offers 5.5 billion to buy Allfunds
Business

Euronext offers 5.5 billion to buy Allfunds

by admin
Euronext offers 5.5 billion to buy Allfunds

Once the acquisition of Borsa Italiana has been completed, Euronext continues its growth strategy by external lines, as confirmed in recent days also by the CEO Stéphane Boujnah, on the occasion of the presentation of the quarterly data. The next target targeted (with a potential outlay of 5.5 billion euros) is Allfunds, one of the main platforms in the fund industry, based in Madrid. Euronext said yesterday that it had submitted to the Allfunds board…

See also  Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

You may also like

Tavares asks for incentives: “Electricity is too expensive...

The optimism of top managers: “Global growth will...

Ita and unions, agreement on salaries: we return...

Fed minutes: it is necessary to maintain a...

Tax bonuses: sparks between the government and the...

Superbonus, Feltri furious: “Just give the money to...

Russia defends Berlusconi. “Zelensky’s helpless anger”

Boom of the real estate market (+70%). Milan...

Gruppo 24 Ore approves the 2023-2026 Plan: digitalisation...

War in Ukraine: many utterances and little news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy