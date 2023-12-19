Renowned Surgeon Awarded ‘Best Doctor of the Year’ at La Razón Awards Ceremony Amid Speculation About Relationship with Chenoa

Renowned Surgeon Miguel Sánchez Encinas Receives “Best Doctor of the Year” Award

At the “Doctors of the Year” awards ceremony held this Monday by the newspaper La Razón, all eyes were on Miguel Sánchez Encinas, the husband of the renowned singer Chenoa. The distinguished surgeon, recognized for his dedication in the fight against cancer, attended the event alone and posed elegantly for the numerous media present.

Despite his outstanding recognition, Sánchez Encinas chose to remain silent in front of the cameras and declined to meet with the press eagerly waiting for his statements. However, he happily chatted with the event’s presenter, Marina Castaño, and the director of La Razón, Francisco Marhuenda.

The award received by Sánchez Encinas as “Best Doctor of the Year” was given in recognition of his tireless work in the fight against prostate cancer. During his acceptance speech, despite still wearing his wedding ring on his left hand, he chose to exclusively mention his parents as a source of inspiration for pursuing a medical career.

The constant presence of his wedding ring has not gone unnoticed, leading to speculation about the current state of his relationship with Chenoa. The breakup between the two has been controversial, with conflicting rumors suggesting attempts at reconciliation.

With a serious and crestfallen look, the surgeon showed that he was not willing to talk about the reasons behind his separation from Chenoa. Despite recent statements hinting at attempts at reconciliation, Sánchez Encinas only offered a brief “good night,” leaving his relationship with the renowned artist shrouded in mystery.