About twenty members of the municipal council of Kerets’ky, a town in western Ukraine, were meeting on Friday when the door suddenly opened. Serhiy Batryn – who sits in parliament for President Zelensky’s party – entered the room, took some grenades from his jacket pocket and threw the projectiles on the ground. The deafening explosion that followed was broadcast live on the city council’s livestream.

Source: Zakarpattya24, New York PostFriday, December 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM

According to Ukrainian sources, Batryn was not satisfied with the state of affairs in Kerets’ky and had long had a feud with Mikhail Mushka, who heads the village. During a heated debate about the 2024 budget and raises for the village chief, Batryn briefly left the room only to return three minutes later with the grenades, which he detonated without hesitation.

26 people were injured in the explosion, six of whom were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Serhiy Batryn himself was seriously injured and was first declared dead in the Ukrainian media, but police later said that doctors were saving his life. Photos after the explosion show the havoc caused by the grenades: the room where the hearing took place is in ruins, with pools of blood everywhere.

The police are investigating the case and treating it as an “act of terror,” it said.

Photos show pools of blood and complete devastation after the explosion — © @mvs_ukraine

