Renzo Arbore during the years of his extraordinary career had to face a bad illness, which put a halt to his working life. Arbore had a really bad time: here’s what happened.

Renzo Arbore is one of the pillars of Italian music and radio. A unique pioneer, he changed Rai entertainment forever, bringing the television network towards a modernity that was truly unimaginable in the 1970s.

Arbore has shown himself to be really fragile talking about the disease that hit him years ago, marking him forever. In an interview with the newspaper Ok Health and Wellnessspoke of the dangerous health problem who caught him in 2019, just as he was on tour.

He has always been dedicated to his work which he really did with passion, for this reason – despite the illness – he underestimated the importance of itdeciding to continue to carry his show around Italy.

PainBut, he never abandoned it during those months of touring and Arbore was forced to stop. At that moment he became aware of the dramatic news.

The story of the disease

The symptom of the disease was a slight fever, which Renzo linked to tour fatigue. The malaise, however, became so unbearable that he had to stop his tour and was rushed to the hospital:

“In the last period I had worked a lot. To keep my commitments, I moved from Sicily to the North. I started the tour in Bergamo. A triumph. There were no ‘southerners’ like me in the audience and the consensus was such that no one wanted me to leave the stage“, He admits.

In retrospect, Arbore confesses that that low-grade fever, albeit weak, had aroused concern: “Just for the fever that gave me no peace, I felt that there was something wrong“.

The doctors he had contacted had advised him to rest, but he – underestimating this – continued to work: “The tour continues, the commitments made must be respected. Wrapped in a blanket and with paracetamol tablets I move to Milan, the new and third stage of the tour, a very important opportunity for me, which anticipates that of Genoa and the others “.

One evening, then, it was rushed to the emergency room of the Milan Polyclinicwhere the doctors found that he was circulating a rather serious infection. Arbore returns to Rome in an ambulance where he is admitted to the Quisisana nursing home with the diagnosis of bronchopneumonia.