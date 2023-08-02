Researchers claim to have discovered a new drug against tumors and metastases. Researchers from the Free University of Brussels (ULB), in collaboration with the University of Lyon and Netris Pharma, have discovered a drug that reduces metastasis and resistance to chemotherapy in cancer cells. The results of their research were published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature

The researchers, led by Professor Cdric Blanpain, director of the ULB’s cancer and stem cell laboratory, focused on epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a process by which cancer cells detach from neighboring cells and can become invasive . This favors the formation of metastases and resistance to anticancer treatments. However, to date, there is no specific drug for EMT. As part of their research, Prof. Blanpain and his colleagues found that EMT cancer cells expressed high levels of the protein netrin-1. They therefore decided to collaborate with the company Netris Pharma, which has developed an antibody targeting this protein. The ULB researchers demonstrated that this antibody helps reduce tumor formation and block EMT in these tumors, which reduces their ability to form metastases. The ULB members continued their work with the University of Lyon and Netris Pharma to study the drug’s effect on patients with endometrial cancer. The study, published in the journal Nature, reveals that the administration of this antibody has shown no toxicity in humans. As an added bonus, this drug has been shown to reduce EMT and metastasis well in female patients. Scientists will continue their work now to study the long-term effects of this new therapy. Studies are planned on other types of cancer that present EMT such as some lung or breast cancers. An important piece of news in the scientific field, which according to Giovanni DAgata, president of the Rights Office, seems to be able to give hope to millions of people who fall ill of the evil of the third millennium.