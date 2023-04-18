Restaurant doesn’t let her in because she’s celiac, the influencer’s outburst: “It’s discrimination”

(LaPresse) “Here we do not admit celiacs”: this is how the outburst of Valentina Leporati begins on social networks, known on the web as Valentina Gluten Free, celiac since the first months of childhood and very popular on the web for her activism, with which she brings daily in the light of the problems experienced by those suffering from this disease. A few days ago, Valentina found herself facing this unpleasant situation for the first time in her life. Asking for information at the restaurant, Valentina was literally refused entry to the restaurant, a real form of food discrimination, which makes us understand how little we still know about celiac disease and we need to raise public awareness on the subject. Valentina has published this outburst, therefore, to give a voice to all those people who, like her, suffer from this disease and are still unfortunately victims of these unpleasant episodes today, in 2023, despite the fact that society is aiming to be increasingly inclusive, even in the kitchen. «The problem is not not being able to offer a safe meal to those with non-traditional dietary needs, the problem is denying access to a restaurant to those who are only politely asking for information. For those with celiac disease, the process of booking a restaurant is not easy because it means having to highlight your disease to find out if the restaurateur is available and prepared on the subject. This makes those with celiac disease feel exposed and at fault right from the start, therefore being answered “you are not accepted here, you cannot enter” is something brutal and violent towards those who are exposing themselves and are only asking to be able to enter with their company at make a meal. Modes are fundamental and no one deserves to be discriminated against and not accepted with so much malice and closure – says Valentina Leporati – I chose not to mention the name of the restaurant because I am deeply convinced that the public pillory is as wrong as the treatment that I receive it was reserved. I chose to shed light on the fact to transform a bad episode into something useful and constructive for anyone. I learned to transform what makes me suffer into something proactive to avoid the same suffering to others».