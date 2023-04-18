Pink looks good and has strong performance GALAX launches GeForce RTX 4070 EX Gamer Pink pink graphics card

GALAX often launches graphics cards with special color schemes. The same is true for this generation of NVIDIA RTX 40 series. GeForce RTX 4070 EX Gamer Pink uses the fourth graphics card core “RTX 4070 AD104-250-A1” of the 40 series Ada Lovelace architecture, equipped with the 4th generation Tensor Core, 3rd generation RT Core, 192_bit 12GB GDDR6X graphics card memory and other specifications.

The cooling module is only 2.5_Slot thick with 2x 92mm and 1x 102mm ARGB fans, the length, width and height are 336 x 146 x 48mm and comes with a graphics card bracket for support, and the display output interface has 3x DP 1.4a and 1x HDMI 2.1a in total There are four output interfaces, and the power supply interface is the familiar PCIe 8 Pin slot.

The default clock frequency is 2535 MHz, but it can be overclocked to 2550 MHz after using Xtreme Tuner Plus. Combined with the DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame technology currently exclusive to RTX 40, it is believed that GeForce RTX 4070 EX Gamer Pink can meet 4K60 and 2K100(UP) above game requirements.

source “Please attach the source and link when reposting XF news, thank you”