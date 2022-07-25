Home Health Return to PS platform: “Paradise”, a new work in the “Monster Hunter” series, debuts | XFastest News
Return to PS platform: "Paradise", a new work in the "Monster Hunter" series, debuts

Return to PS platform: "Paradise", a new work in the "Monster Hunter" series, debuts

Not long ago, the G-bit expansion “Dawn” of the latest “Monster Hunter” series “Monster Hunter: Rise” was officially released, which means that the work will not be updated on a large scale since then, and the announcement of the next new work will also be released. Bring it up everyday.

Today, netizens discovered that Paradise, the latest work of the “Monster Hunter” series, has appeared in the Discord database.

According to the information in the Discord database, “Monster Hunter: Paradise” will be launched on the PS and Xbox platforms, and the return to the next-generation platform will undoubtedly bring a significant improvement in the picture.

In addition, judging from Capcom’s internal development rules, the new work “Paradise” can basically be determined to be developed by the previous “World” team, which means that this work will continue the excellent performance of “World” in terms of ecological performance.

It should be noted that the current information in the Discord database does not mention whether “Paradise” will be launched on the PC version simultaneously.

