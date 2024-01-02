Revolutionizing Personalized Training: The K Method and its Impact on Well-being

The world of sports is becoming more complex, and with the arrival of new disciplines, there is a change in the paradigm of well-being. More and more people are committed to implementing habits that promote a healthier path: from taking care of their diet to frequent exercise. However, social networks have facilitated the popularization processes of many disciplines; this is how users become familiar with routines or types of physical exercise that best suit them; be it for ease, time, or capabilities.

Responding to this growing demand for personalized training, the personal training center KMT Studio has created its own training method with the aim of improving people’s quality of life.

The main function of this training is that the person acquires an intimate notion of themselves and the way they move throughout the day. The method seeks to improve body aesthetics, quality of life, and mood. Correct body posture is closely linked to positive emotions, and the K Method aims to correct this through personalized training.

“It is a self-learning tool with deep and lasting benefits,” states the studio’s trainer.

The K Method philosophy focuses on the adaptation to the customer. It does not matter that the process is slow, but that it is constant. Therefore, the client who begins this journey with a beginner’s motor experience goes through an acclimatization phase of between two to three months. If they have intermediate or advanced experience, it is given between one and two months.

Real development of strength is another key aspect of the K Method. The execution of movement patterns that mimic daily functional movements is prioritized, and strength is trained along with bodyweight work and free weight lifting. Both the intensity and the difficulty increase progressively, and the use of equipment such as kettlebells, bars, dumbbells, and medicine balls are used in an autonomous and personalized way.

A unique feature of the K Method is that it is done without shoes. Being in contact with the ground allows movement to be performed more efficiently, and it allows an increased information reaching the nervous system about the center of gravity and the strength needed to propel itself, activating the muscles and stabilizers.

Consistency with the Method K means an improvement in body proprioception, an increase in basal metabolism, and an improvement in sleep quality. It prioritizes well-being before the aesthetic objective, which improves the person’s self-esteem, discipline, and determination, with aesthetic and effort improvements as a “side effect.”

To access the training, individuals can choose between several formats, including one-on-one sessions with a coach, couple sessions, premium sessions for a superior training experience, or private companies and groups sessions for up to three people at most to maintain personalization and adaptation.

