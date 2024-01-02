Home » Messi, Formula One and much more
Messi, Formula One and much more

Messi, Formula One and much more

Miami, Florida has been synonymous with great sporting events over the years, and 2024 promises great emotions, which will make the City of the Sun vibrate. The sports menu includes baseball, basketball, NFL, MLS tennis, and a Formula One Grand Prix.

Lionel Messi will have his first start of the season in Miami with Inter Miami, generating a revolution in the MLS and reviving the team which was the worst in the American league. With an electrifying closure and a genius level, Messi helped the Herons win a Leagues Cup and be a US Cup finalist.

The Formula One Miami Grand Prix, which arrived in Miami in 2022, was a great success with more than 243,000 fans attending. In 2024, the Miami GP on May 4 will be one of the star stops.

The Miami Open tennis tournament, scheduled for March 16-31, 2024, is expected to be full of excitement, featuring top players such as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon, set for January 28, will be a spectacle for runners and attendees, offering a scenic course along the beaches and a festive atmosphere.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will receive one of the most important NASCAR races of the season in 2024, as an elimination round (playoffs) on date 34 of 36. Overall, 2024 promises to be a year filled with thrilling sports events in Miami.

