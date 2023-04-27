Riding an e-bike: Healthier than expected | > – Guide

Status: 04/25/2023 11:30 a.m Cycling is healthy – there are no two opinions about that. But what does it look like when a motor helps with pedaling? A study now shows that e-bikes can also promote health and fitness.

Some finally dare to get back in the saddle with a bicycle with an auxiliary motor, also known as a pedelec, while others consider electrically assisted cycling to be completely unsportsmanlike. Scientists from the Hannover Medical School have now investigated how pedelec riding actually affects health. And it turned out that pedelec drivers were more physically active overall, as they more often left the car behind for the pedelec to get to work or go shopping.

Even people who are unable to cover longer distances on a conventional bicycle due to age, physical limitations or lack of fitness are able to increase their mobility and physical activity again with the pedelec.

Study compares the training effect of e-bikes and bicycles

1,250 pedelec riders and 629 conventional bike riders took part in the study. They were fitted with fitness trackers that recorded the distances traveled and heart rate for four weeks. Around a third of the pedelec riders had previous illnesses such as a heart attack, high blood pressure, Asthma or joint wear. In addition, the pedelec users were slightly older on average and had a higher body mass index. For these participants, the pedelec was an important step in order to be able to be active (again) outdoors.

Muscles and the cardiovascular system are challenged

The analysis of the almost 60,000 rides shows that the pedelec riders were on the road for 135 minutes a week, a large part of which was a strain on their health. This alone enabled the travelers to achieve two-thirds of the WHO physical activity goal of 150 minutes of moderate activity per week. Contrary to many prejudices, the study results show that muscles and the cardiovascular system are challenged almost as intensively on the pedelec as with conventional cycling. However, it enables many people with little fitness to (re)enter physical activity and promotes their fitness. The risk of suffering a heart attack, developing cancer or diabetes also decreases with increasing activity.

The number of accidents is increasing: Training reduces the risk

According to the current accident statistics from insurers, accidents among e-bike riders have increased overall. While younger people are mainly blamed for their overconfidence and willingness to take risks, older people tend to have difficulties with handling and the speed of the pedelecs. To reduce this risk, it is advisable to first practice extensively on a course in a safe environment to get used to the driving feel and speed – and always wear a helmet. In many places, the police, traffic police or driving safety centers also offer special courses for seniors and inexperienced cyclists.

Expert on the subject

Further information The fitness advantage of conventional cyclists is comparatively small. Researchers in Hanover found this out. more Even short training sessions promote health. Why is that? And what methods are there? more Sport and exercise help against cancer and can also support chemotherapy. more For osteoarthritis in the knee, sport was considered taboo for a long time. But a new study shows that exercise can even strengthen the knee joints. more