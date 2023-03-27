Home Health Rimini. Died at 16, the school gymnasium for Elisa
Finally their wish was fulfilled. From Saturday morning the gymnasium of the “Serpieri” scientific high school is dedicated to Elisa Antonacci, the student who closed her eyes too early last year, at 16 years old.

Her classmates (4th B) asked to name the institute’s gymnasium after the young girl taken away by leukemia since the “Serpieri” is also a sports high school and Elisa was a promise of artistic gymnastics.

Class friends, Elisa’s mother, aunt, cousin and grandfather took part in the ceremony. The institutions were represented by the governor Stefano Bonaccini and the president of the municipal council Giulia Corazzi. Friends had prepared a video in which they remembered Elisa, photos of her together, videos of her gymnastics competitions.

«A simple and moving ceremony – Bonaccini commented on his Facebook page – to gather once again around Elisa’s family, starting with her mother Alessandra. Elisa is now hovering in the clouds, knowing that those who stay in people’s hearts don’t leave».

City council president Giulia Corazzi added. «The gym dedicated to Elisa becomes a place not only to remember her, but a place of hope and future».

