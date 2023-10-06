Rise in Covid-19 Cases in Italy, but Still Limited: Weekly Monitoring Report

Italian Covid-19 cases continue to rise, but at a limited extent, according to the weekly Covid monitoring conducted by the Control Room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health. In the week of September 28 – October 4, there were 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a slight increase from the previous week’s 66 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The incidence of cases varies across different regions and autonomous provinces, with most areas not exceeding 101 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Veneto recorded the highest incidence rate at 101 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while Sicily had the lowest at only 8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the situation remains stable but slightly increasing. Currently, 5% of beds in the medical area are occupied by Covid patients, with a total of 3,136 hospitalizations. This is a slight increase from the previous week’s 4.4% occupancy on September 27. Meanwhile, 1.1% of beds in intensive care are occupied by Covid patients, with a total of 94 hospitalizations. This shows a marginal increase from the previous week’s 0.9% occupancy.

Age plays a role in hospitalization and mortality rates, with higher values observed in the 90 and older age group. The rate of ICU admission also increases with age.

In terms of the most affected age group by Covid-19, the data from September 28 to October 4 confirms that the age group with the highest weekly incidence rate is between 80-89 years old. The incidence remains stable in all other age groups, except for the 0 to 9 years range, which has seen a slight decrease. The median age at diagnosis remains at 56 years, the same as the previous week.

It is crucial for all citizens to continue following safety guidelines and practicing preventive measures to help curb the spread of the virus. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to protect public health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

