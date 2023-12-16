Home » Rise in Dengue Cases: 8 Hospitalized Minors and 1 Fatality in 2023
A total of 8 minors have been hospitalized due to dengue in 2023, with one unfortunate death confirmed this Thursday. The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to parents and guardians to monitor dengue symptoms in children, especially in areas where cases of the disease are recorded. The National Children’s Hospital has seen 27 hospitalized children with a probable diagnosis of dengue, with San José being the canton with the most affected children. Symptoms and warning signs to watch out for include fever, outbreaks, body pain, vomiting, stomach pain, bleeding, swelling, irritation, and drowsiness. It is crucial for parents to seek medical attention if any warning signs are present in their children.

