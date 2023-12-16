Dodgers acquire Glasnow and Margot from Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another major move this offseason, acquiring pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal includes a five-year, $135 million contract extension for Glasnow, with a $10 million signing bonus and a $30 million club option for 2028. If the club declines, Glasnow could exercise a $20 million player option, with no deferred money in the deal.

This trade comes after the Dodgers made headlines by signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal earlier in the offseason. With Ohtani unable to take the mound until 2025, the Dodgers saw a need to bolster their starting pitching and found their solution in Glasnow, who was projected to make $25 million next year in the final season of an extension he signed with the Rays at the end of 2022.

The Dodgers’ decision to lock up Glasnow for the next few years came at a high price, with them giving up young prospect Ryan Pepiot in the trade. However, by acquiring Glasnow, the Dodgers have secured a dominant pitcher with electric stuff who has been limited by injuries but has shown the ability to dominate hitters when healthy.

In addition to Glasnow, the Dodgers also added Manuel Margot, a right-handed hitting outfielder who can defend all three fields. Margot is expected to share playing time with outfielder Jason Heyward and brings depth and versatility to the Dodgers’ lineup.

For the Rays, receiving young talent in return for Glasnow and Margot made sense, especially as they were facing the possibility of having a payroll that would surpass the franchise record if they retained all their players next year. The addition of Pepiot and Deluca allows the Rays to renew their roster with an eye on the future, without taking steps back at the competitive level.

Overall, the trade is a win-win for both clubs, with the Dodgers solidifying their starting pitching and the Rays adding young talent to their roster. With these moves, both teams are positioning themselves for success in the upcoming season.

