Rising Covid-19 Cases in Italy: Impact on Health Service and Vulnerable Populations

Italy Anticipates Increase in Serious Covid-19 Cases, but Limited Impact on Health Service

According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, Italy is likely to experience a further increase in serious Covid-19 cases in the near future. However, he believes that the National Health Service will not be severely impacted, avoiding a crisis situation. Pregliasco’s comments were in response to the latest monitoring report by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, which showed an upward trend in Covid-19 indicators.

Pregliasco, who is a professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, explained that serious cases tend to occur after a week or 10 days from the onset of the disease. This knowledge contributes to the forecast of a growth in serious cases.

Highlighting the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, Pregliasco expressed concern that there is a misconception that Covid-19 is a trivial disease. He emphasized the need to communicate the risks and prevention measures effectively, without causing unnecessary alarm. Vaccination, including booster shots for flu, is seen as an essential shield for fragile individuals, along with immediate access to specific antiviral therapies upon suspicion of clinical symptoms.

In terms of vaccination plans, Pregliasco supports a free vaccine for everyone. He suggests prioritizing the elderly, those over 80 years old, healthcare workers, and gradually extending vaccination to all willing individuals. While he advocates for voluntary vaccination, Pregliasco believes that the government should play an active role in promoting and validating the importance of vaccination.

Regarding the use of masks, Pregliasco stated that wearing masks, especially when symptomatic, is a good practice to protect others, particularly vulnerable individuals. He suggests that such measures should be integrated into post-pandemic planning and pandemic response strategies.

As Italy braces for an increase in serious Covid-19 cases, it remains critical to protect the vulnerable population. The vaccination campaign, along with prompt access to antiviral therapies, is seen as the key to reducing the impact and severity of the disease.

