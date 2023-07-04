Ritalin® LA has been available in new pack sizes since July 1, 2023

Ritalin LA (© InfectoPharm)

Heppenheim, July 4, 2023 – Since July 1, 2023, InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH has been offering Ritalin LA in new unique pack sizes with 29 or 58 prolonged-release capsules. Patients who are prescribed the prescription-only drug are sure to receive the original – even without the Aut idem cross! The new pack sizes Ritalin LA are offered at a fixed price and are therefore economical and without additional payment for the patient. The pack sizes of 28 or 56 pieces remain marketable.

Since May 2022, InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH has taken over the approval and distribution of the prescription drug portfolio of the Ritalin brand in Germany. The product family includes Ritalin LA and Ritalin Adult, as well as Ritalin 10 mg tablets, in addition to capsules with a delayed release of active ingredients (sustained-release formulations). Ritalin with the active ingredient methylphenidate hydrochloride is approved for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children from the age of six and adults. Due to its long market availability, Ritalin is considered the “classic” in its field of application and a valid first-line therapy. The current S3 guideline still provides for methylphenidate as the gold standard in the treatment of children and adolescents with ADHD.

All Ritalin branded supplements remain reimbursable. The two slow-release formulations are available in active ingredient strengths of 10, 20, 30 and 40 mg and in pack sizes of 28 and 56 pieces; Ritalin LA is now also available in pack sizes of 29 and 58 pieces. Patients with swallowing difficulties can open the hard capsules to take the active ingredient pellets they contain with food.

About InfectoPharm

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the new and further development of medicinal products for children. For more than 30 years, the family-run German company has distinguished itself as a courageous pioneer in the industry. The portfolio currently includes around 130 preparations with numerous innovations for the areas of pediatrics, infectiology, pneumology, dermatology and allergology, which are increasingly attracting international attention. The consilium service is available to specialist groups free of charge as a product-neutral advisory and knowledge transfer service.

The InfectoPharm Group includes branches in Austria and Italy as well as the two German subsidiaries Pädia GmbH and Beyvers GmbH. With more than 350 employees, the group achieves annual sales of around EUR 250 million (2022), with average growth of 15 percent. InfectoPharm regularly receives awards from the medical profession, such as the “Golden Tablet” or currently as a “Crisis-Proof Employer” from Creditreform.

www.infectopharm.com

company contact

InfectoPharm Drugs and Consilium GmbH

Vanessa Wrap

Von-Humboldt-Strasse 1

64646 Heppenheim

06252 95-8846

06252 95-7192

Press contact

rfw. communication

Ina Biehl-v.Richthofen

Poststrasse 9

64293 Darmstadt

06151 3990-0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

