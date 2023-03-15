There was an acceleration to get to see the water in Rivergaro’s covered swimming pool, the first in Valtrebbia. The last contact with Ireti took place yesterday morning: now you can request the installation of the meter, the dowel before laying the sheet and then the final test. There are some curiosities to note: next to the large pool area, made up of 5 lanes of 25 meters each, there is already provision for a future expansion dedicated to a new gym. Another gem: the smallest pool, one meter and 20 high, was built to also accommodate hydrospinning courses. The commissioner Andrew Gatti: “We hope to be able to give the opera to the people of Riverga, and not only, as soon as possible”.
Rivergaro indoor pool almost ready. You will be able to connect to a gym
