There was an acceleration to get to see the water in Rivergaro’s covered swimming pool, the first in Valtrebbia. The last contact with Ireti took place yesterday morning: now you can request the installation of the meter, the dowel before laying the sheet and then the final test. There are some curiosities to note: next to the large pool area, made up of 5 lanes of 25 meters each, there is already provision for a future expansion dedicated to a new gym. Another gem: the smallest pool, one meter and 20 high, was built to also accommodate hydrospinning courses. The commissioner Andrew Gatti: “We hope to be able to give the opera to the people of Riverga, and not only, as soon as possible”.

