Online message – Tuesday 03/14/2023

Energy Crisis | Students can apply for the energy price flat rate (hib)

From Wednesday,
students and technical students can apply for the energy price flat rate.

This answers the federal government (BT pressure. 20/5856) on a small request (BT pressure. 20/5643) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. A pilot phase started in the ninth calendar week, in which the application process was tested with selected training institutions. The 200-euro one-off payment can be requested via a specially developed online platform. This requires the access data sent by the training center and a BundID account.

background: Am
the “Student Energy Price Flat Rate Act” came into force. The aim is to relieve students and technical students with a one-off payment for the increased cost of living. The approximately 3.5 million beneficiaries now have 6.5 months to apply for the money.

