Home » Overcoming the limits, sailing celebrates Sla Global Day – Lifestyles
Health

Overcoming the limits, sailing celebrates Sla Global Day – Lifestyles

by admin
Overcoming the limits, sailing celebrates Sla Global Day – Lifestyles

Overcoming limits and igniting hope. It is with this in mind that a sail has been held for 15 years to celebrate ALS Global Day. Promoted by the International Federation of Patient Associations of which the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association is a member as an Italian member, the World Day for the fight against Sla is celebrated every year on the day of the Summer Solstice, June 21st. A date chosen to underline the hope that on this day of change, a turning point may also come as regards the search for the causes, treatments and effective cures to defeat ALS.

And it is with this spirit that, on Sunday 18 June, the Elianto catamaran, an inclusive vessel built specifically for people with disabilities, set sail, followed by a swarm of sailboats. Over 200 volunteers, family members and supporters who went on the radar to the port of the Island of Elba, in the Cavo area, where it was possible for everyone, even people with ALS, to dive into the crystal clear waters. It is the sense of freedom that becomes the protagonist in this encounter with the immensity of the sea; a concept, that of freedom, which is linked to being outside the boundaries and spaces that the disease imposes. “Let’s celebrate this day – said the President of AISLA Fulvia Massimelli – with the eyes of hope.

Hope in research is, and always will be, boundless and limitless. This same hope, however, today must also take the form of a shared responsibility for an increasingly adequate care to guarantee and protect the quality of life of every family which, in Italy, is forced to live with a disease such as ALS”.

See also  Digital sustainability, many words but few facts: awareness is lacking

Finally, in the year in which 40 years of associative life for AISLA are celebrated, the month of June becomes the time to reflect on the value of awareness and World ALS Day represents its most concrete expression. The Cornflower, a rare flower like ALS, is the symbol of Global Day.

The official hashtag of this day, #ALSMNDWithoutBorders, embodies the idea of ​​a society without obstacles and hope without limits.

You may also like

Cherries, a concentrate of health and well-being in...

“Radical universalism” – a review in seven lines...

“The old health system is in crisis, treating...

Transfer market – Newcastle try Milan and Tonali:...

Separation: In these moments, the ground is pulled...

Respiratory health deteriorates due to pollution and climate...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Eating five walnuts a day: this is what...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

A hidden mechanism links cancer and diabetes. «...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy