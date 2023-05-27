Road test and reviews of the new Dr 4.0 2023, a fully equipped SUV with low fuel consumption at 19,000 euros

Dr 4.0 2023 it features an elegant and functional design, with all controls easily accessible and ergonomics with essential lines. The cabin has been designed to offer ample space for passengers, ensuring optimal comfort during each journey. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable in 6 positions, allowing you to find the ideal driving position.

The trunk of the vehicle can accommodate up to 10 20-inch suitcases and can also be used to load large items, such as a stroller or bicycle, even with the rear seat folded down.

As for theDr 4.0 driving experience, the 1.5 engine is powerful and is felt above all at higher revs. The vehicle may be deficient in terms of driver assistance systems. For example, it lacks the automatic braking that is present in many modern vehicles. But let’s see better:

Dr 4.0 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Dr 4.0 2023

Dr 4.0 2023 is the revised version of the Tiggo 4 compact crossover, produced by the Chinese automaker Chery and modified in some respects. This vehicle is available exclusively with front-wheel drive and is distinguished by an attractive price in relation to its appreciable standard equipment and its attractive design, which is characterized by clearly defined fenders and an imposing front.

L’Dr 4.0’s interior is sober and welcoming, enhanced by a 7-inch digital display that acts as instrumentation. The center console features a screen for the multimedia system, complete with connectivity for Android and Apple devices. Trunk capacity is decent.

Dr 4.0 is available with two engines, both petrol and also available with LPG fueling. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers 116 bhp, reduced to 114 bhp when running on gas, and is mated to a manual gearbox. A 154hp (150hp when gas-powered) turbocharged engine with automatic transmission is also available.

A limitation of Dr 4.0 is the safety equipmentas modern electronic assistance systems, such as automatic emergency braking, are missing.

Considering the standard equipment, which includes electric seat adjustment, rear view camera and sunroof, the only version of the Dr 4.0 offers a reasonable price. Also given the high efficiency of the LPG system, the gas-powered version is preferable: the initial surcharge pays off quickly thanks to the fuel cost almost halved.

Dr 4.0 2023 is available even with LPG fueling, offering additional fuel choice for consumers. From an aesthetic point of view, the vehicle has a modern and proportionate appearance, characterized by a design that adapts to current trends in the automotive sector. Regarding the price, Dr 4.0 offers an interesting relationship between the standard equipment and the purchase cost. Starting from 19,000 eurosrepresents an attractive option for potential buyers looking for a vehicle with good value for money.

The trunk of the Dr 4.0 2023 it has a limited capacity, not distinguishing itself by its width and load capacity. As far as fuel consumption is concerned, the data declared indicate that the vehicle has a high fuel consumption, potentially requiring more fuel than other vehicles of the same category.

In the field of security, Dr 4.0 lacks all modern driver assistance systemssuch as the lane keeping system.