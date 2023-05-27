The Olympic team won the lottery and the start order is also beneficial to the national football team. There is no suspense for the U22 national football team to advance to the final – yqqlm

Original title: The Olympic team won the signing and the starting order is also beneficial to the national football team. There is no suspense for the U22 national football team to advance to the final

The results of the draw for the 2024 U23 Men’s Football Asian Cup, also known as the Paris Olympic qualifiers, have been released. The Chinese Men’s Olympic Football Team can be said to have drawn a “shangshang lottery”. Our opponents are the UAE, India and Maldives. This is obviously very hopeful for the Chinese men’s football team’s desire to advance. And the order of the games is also in our favour. If we can’t win the first place in the group, it is also very hopeful that we can advance to the second place in the group with the four best results from the Indian team and the Maldives team.

First of all, let’s take a look at the grouping of the Chinese Men’s National Olympic Team. We were placed in Group G. The teams in the same group as the Chinese team include the UAE team in the first pot, the Indian team in the second pot and the Maldives team in the third pot. Although the Chinese men’s football team is placed in the fourth tier, this is because we did not participate in the previous qualifiers. And our real strength is obviously much stronger than the Indian and Maldives teams.

The Chinese men’s national Olympic team won the home court advantage in the Olympic preliminaries. Playing at home is obviously very beneficial for us. And we are concerned that the first match of the Olympic preliminaries will be against the UAE on September 6. For the Chinese men’s football team, the strongest team in Group G is the UAE team. Only this team will pose a threat to the national football team in the first place in the impact group.

However, the current U22 national football team is training in Croatia under the leadership of Cheng Yaodong, and has two rounds of warm-up matches with the Croatian national youth team in the two sessions to practice the effect of U22 national football overseas training. Previously, our U22 national football team competed with the Croatian first division team and the echelon team of the same age in Belgium, which has greatly improved the strength of the U22 national football team.

From the second half of 2022 to the present, except for returning to China for some time periods, it is basically equivalent to training overseas as a whole team. And we competed with the senior teams of local clubs in Croatia. We won and lost. Especially against NK Rudes, the leader of the Croatian First Division, we won 1-0. This also shows that our young players are fully capable of competing with the Croatian Super League. With such a high level, it should be capable of taking down the UAE.

What’s more, this batch of U22 national football lineup also includes players such as He Xiaoke in the 2004 age group, and Wang Bowen who is studying abroad. And players such as Eiffelding and Baihe Ramu who have played in the U20 Asian Cup are also very strong. The long-term overseas training of our U22 national football team has helped the team become an advantage in terms of patriotism and tactical cohesion. The Chinese men’s football team, which has the home court advantage, has great hopes of qualifying first.

The match order of our U22 national football team is also very favorable. Because the first game faced the UAE team, the strongest opponent team in the group. In case we did not perform well in the first game and achieved unsatisfactory results, we can also do a good job of scoring goals against the Indian and Maldives teams. In order to win the second place in the 4 best-scoring groups. If we win the first game, then the next two games can be a good practice for young players or substitute players. This is of great help to the promotion of the National Football Olympic preliminaries.

