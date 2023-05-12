Road test and reviews of the new Renault Espace 2023, does the transformation into a crossover convince or not?

The sixth generation of the Renault Espace looks like a crossover. The evolution of the automotive market has led to a transformation in consumer preferences, which increasingly require bodies with increased ground clearance. To meet this need, Espace has decided to adhere to the crossover trend, with an imposing and muscular look.

The vehicle was developed on the CMF-CD platform, born from the collaboration between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi within the Alliance, and adopts the E-Tech full hybrid powertrain. This new version represents an important evolution in the history of the Renault Espace, as the car manufacturer has been able to adapt to market needs. Let’s explore in this article:

Renault Espace 2023, the prova su strada

Despite the change in segment, the sixth generation of the Renault Espace has been designed with particular attention to the characteristics that have contributed to the success of the model since 1984. The new version maintains its top position in the Renault range as regards the interior space, the quality of the finishes and the materials used. The vehicle is able to comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers thanks to the great modularity of the interiors.

The CMF-CD platform, developed in collaboration with Nissan and Mitsubishi within the Alliance, it was used to build the new Espace. The floorpan has been reduced by 14 centimeters compared to the previous generation, with an overall length of 4.72 metres. However, thanks to the optimization of the interior spaces, habitability is further improved. The vehicle was designed to offer a comfortable and functional travel experience, with the modularity of the interior as a strong point. The second row of seats, divided into two independent 60/40 sections, can slide 22 centimeters and the backrest can be reclined up to 31 degrees.

The boot of the five-seater version can hold up to 777 litres, while in the seven-seater version with the third row in position, load capacity is reduced to 159 litres. In summary, the new Espace maintains its characteristics of spaciousness and flexibility, adapting to the needs of every type of passenger.

The sixth generation of the Renault Espace is aauto full hybrid E-Tech which uses the hybrid propulsion system exclusively. Thanks to this system, the car is able to travel in fully electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city and to reduce fuel consumption by 40% compared to a vehicle of the same category. The use of lightweight materials has made it possible to reduce the overall mass of the vehicle by 215 kg compared to the previous generation.

The powertrain consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and two electric motors, for a maximum system power of 200 HP. In the WLTP combined cycle, fuel consumption is 4.6 liters per 100 kilometres, with CO2 emissions of 104 grams per kilometre. Drive is front-wheel drive, but the vehicle is equipped with a 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering system that allows the rear wheels to rotate oppositely or parallel to the steering, improving stability and agility.

The new Renault Espace features a wide range of driver assistance technologies, including 32 safety devices, and a OpenR Link multimedia system integrated with Google, compatible with both Android Auto and Apple Carplay, both wired and wireless. The system is controlled by a dual screen: a 12-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new Espace it has a large and modular interior habitability, capable of accommodating up to seven passengers. The total length of the car has been reduced by 14 cm compared to the previous generation, but thanks to the better organization of the interior spaces, habitability has improved. The rear bench is divided into two independent 60/40 parts, sliding by 22 cm and with the backrest reclining up to 31 degrees.

The seven-seater version allows you to fold down the rear seats in the luggage compartment area, creating a completely flat floor. The maximum load capacity is 777 liters in the five-seater version, with the rear bench moved to the maximum position, and 159 liters in the seven-seater version. In the five-seater version with the rear bench folded down, the maximum load capacity is 1,818 litres. The starting price is around 43,000 euros.