Roads closed in Rome on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August

Started in the month of August, construction sites in the city, road closures and traffic diversions continue, also thanks to the Imagine Dragons concert at the Circus Maximus, which triggered the mobility plan in view of the arrival of about 70,000 people in Zone. Here then are the changes to the traffic conditions in the first weekend of the month.

Imagine Dragons at the Circus Maximus

From 21, as mentioned, the Circus Maximus starts the Imagine Dragons concert, which will bring around 70,000 spectators to the area. From the point of view of the viability, via dei Cerchi, via del Circo Massimo, piazzale Ugo La Malfa, via della Greca, via dell’Ara Massima di Ercole, via delle Terme Deciane are already closed to traffic; the Lungotevere Aventino (between Piazza dell’Emporio and Via di Santa Maria in Cosmedin); via di Santa Maria in Cosmedin. Lines 628, 30, 44, 81, 83, 118, 160, 170, 715, 716 and 781 have already been diverted.

The “Miracle of the Snow” in Santa Maria Maggiore square

From 21 in the square of Santa Maria Maggiore the traditional will take placeand historical re-enactment of the Miracle of the Snow. About 400 people will attend the event. No parking in the area from midnight, then closures to traffic in Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore from 7pm; via Carlo Alberto (between Santa Maria Maggiore and via Carlo Cattaneo); via Merulana (tract between piazza Santa Maria Maggiore and via dello Statuto); via Gioberti (between piazza Santa Maria Maggiore and via Napoleone III); via dell’Esquilino; via Liberiana and via dell’Olmata. Diversions for lines 16 – 70 – 71 – 360 – 590 – 649 – 714.

Via dei Fori Imperiali pedestrian

On Sunday, via dei Fori Imperiali is a pedestrian area. Therefore, there is a detour for bus lines 51, 75, 85, 87 and 118. The nMB moves during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Nocturnal limited traffic is suspended

In August, the limited traffic zones at night in Centro, Trastevere, San Lorenzo and Testaccio are suspended. They will be active again from Friday 1st September. The other limited traffic areas remain active at the usual times.

Redevelopment of Piazza Pia, how the road system changes

In addition, with the beginning of August various construction sites will start in view of the Jubilee, first of all the redevelopment project and pedestrianization of piazza Pia, between Castel Sant’Angelo and via della Conciliazione, financed with 70 million euros from the Jubilee. The works will be carried out by Anas thanks to an agreement with Rome, and an alternative road system has been studied with changes of direction for various roads, which will also affect the bus lines, as well as various traffic light adjustments and interventions on some parking spaces and stalls for taxis. The goal, Roma Capitale explains, is to distribute traffic flows and limit inconvenience to citizens as much as possible.

In the first ten days of August, therefore, the road axes connecting piazza Adriana to viale delle Milizie become one-way: that of via Virgilio-via Duilio-via Damiata will go north while Via Fabio Massimo-via Terenzio.

