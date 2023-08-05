Heavy seas and wind, boaters rescued in Tavolara – News

A boat with a family of two adults and two children on board, departing from Nettuno, was rescued by the Coast Guard in front of the Gallura sea, while it was at the mercy of the waves and the wind.





The boaters launched a distress call around 11 this morning. The family was in difficulty due to adverse weather conditions and having run out of fuel, they were unable to reach the coast to disembark at least the children who, although in good health, were very frightened.





The boat, which was more than thirty miles east of the island of Tavolara, was reached by the CP 306 patrol boat of the Coast Guard, specialized in offshore rescue, which left from La Maddalena. In about two hours from the time of the SOS, the mother and children on board were rescued, while an authorized company recovered the boat.

