Home » Heavy seas and wind, boaters rescued in Tavolara – News
News

Heavy seas and wind, boaters rescued in Tavolara – News

by admin
Heavy seas and wind, boaters rescued in Tavolara – News

A boat with a family of two adults and two children on board, departing from Nettuno, was rescued by the Coast Guard in front of the Gallura sea, while it was at the mercy of the waves and the wind.


The boaters launched a distress call around 11 this morning. The family was in difficulty due to adverse weather conditions and having run out of fuel, they were unable to reach the coast to disembark at least the children who, although in good health, were very frightened.


The boat, which was more than thirty miles east of the island of Tavolara, was reached by the CP 306 patrol boat of the Coast Guard, specialized in offshore rescue, which left from La Maddalena. In about two hours from the time of the SOS, the mother and children on board were rescued, while an authorized company recovered the boat.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The "Cholo Campo" was captured for theft of a cell phone with a sharp weapon

You may also like

They capture alias “Cheta” terrorist of the MS-13...

One Country, Two Systems: A Path to Peaceful...

Who is Robert Mejía, new Atlético Nacional player?

Rome: the transfer of Villar to Granada is...

Presidents of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and Costa...

Understanding SNAP Benefits: How to Apply, Renew, and...

National College of Journalists calls on Cesar’s candidates...

Wartsila: Orlando, with Cdp a wide-ranging project –...

President Bukele receives thanks from his Costa Rican...

Kali Uchis: Muñekita

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy