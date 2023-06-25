Rocìo Munoz Morales’ father has died and she sends him a very tender dedication

The showgirl Rocio Munoz Morales I share the pain on social media for the loss of his beloved parent, Mr. Manuel. And she dedicated simple but moving words to him on Instagram about him: «Por siempre en mi corazón papá. Descansa En PazPor siempre en mi corazón papá. Descansa En Paz» (Forever in my heart, dad. Rest in peace).

Raoul Bova’s partner recounted the illness his father had been battling for some time – at least since the beginning of the year – and in the end he passed away peacefully. Also online, Rocìo Munoz Morales described him as “a champion, a warrior, a fighter”.

The actress often talked about the parent: «Today is YOUR day, YOUR party papino mio. And it is a special party… Give a month stay, anzi we are (because you are not alone) fighting for life, fighting with all your/our might. And I can only tell you with immense sadness and pain in my heart, that you are a champion, a warrior, a fighter… Actually what you have always been. Te quiero infinito… Te adoro… Y estoy muy orgullosa de que TU seas mi papá».

View more

Rocìo, mother of Alma and Luna, has always talked about her attachment to family and parents, especially on Instagram, in posts like this: Verified

«(*I don’t often talk about them… They are a precious part of my life, but today I felt like doing it.) They are the PROTAGONISTS of my life… They are my family. My family of origin. My father Manuel, in the center; (recognizable among all the women of him) an old-fashioned man, with a big heart and for whom respect is a very important value. My mother Mª Pilar, my angel, an immense example as a woman and as a mother. She never complains, she never asks for anything, she taught us how important it is in love to say I love you, I love you, hugging and kissing. My older sister Pilar, next to me, we have a 15 year difference but an uncommon complicity, she is perhaps the most introverted of all, but she is of rare generosity.

My sister Verónica, on the left, the one who is between us three sisters in age, a woman of overwhelming strength and energy, but deeply fragile, very affectionate. She is happy when others are happy.

We are the Muñoz Morales, the real protagonists of my life (together with my partner and my daughters). Let’s say they are also full of flaws, but I’m sure they are my greatest fortune. We are bound by respect and joy for each other’s lives, the power to find beauty in the humblest and simplest things. And even if we don’t all live together anymore, we still understand each other like no one else can. They are the people I always come back to, they are my natural center. OS QUIERO INFINITO FAMILIA».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

