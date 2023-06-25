What the $3,600 Louis Vuitton Wireless Speaker Looks Like | MobIT

A newer version of the Louis Vuitton speaker arrives in a new color, but also at a new price.

Izvor: Louis Vuitton

How does the idea of ​​buying wireless sound to you? speakers of 3,600 euros? This is exactly the figure that the fashion company is looking for for the new one Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speakera portable bluetooth speaker that looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Inspired LV Torbom Spinning Top, the overpriced speaker comes in the form of a double cone, with 12 LV initials, 23 famous floral motifs, as well as 23 LED diodes that will provide a unique light show in rhythm with the music being played. Illuminated letters of the company’s name can be found on the ring around the device, and the materials used to make the Horizon Light Up Speaker are stainless steel, leather and tempered glass.

This means that the speaker is not too light (1 kg) and portable (18 x 14 cm), although it can be carried as a bag. The designer’s idea is to hang it or place it as a fashion detail in the house. Of course, due to its shape, it will always be placed crookedly, and to prevent it from rolling, there are two rubber feet that will keep it in place.



See description

Got $3,600 to throw around? Louis Vuitton wireless speaker is the right thing for you

Hide description

Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 1 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 2 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 5 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 7 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 8 / 10 Source: Louis VuittonNo. image: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: Louis VuittonNo. picture: 10 10 / 10

However, the company claims that this tilted position does not mean that sound quality will suffer. There’s a 3-inch woofer, as well as two 0.75-inch drivers, which Louis Vuitton says emit sound in all directions.

For those who want to stand out in business meetings, Louis Vuitton has built three microphones into the speaker for conference calls, and pairing is done via bluetooth connection, with support for Apple AirPlay.

In fact, the device we are talking about in this text is not new. The Horizon Light Up Speaker was launched two years ago at a price of $2,890. What’s new is the silver color, which Louis Vuitton apparently feels justifies the $710 price jump.

Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker

Izvor: Louis Vuitton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

