New FDA approved prostate cancer therapy. « Medicine in the Library

New FDA approved prostate cancer therapy.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 25, 2023

The new treatment combines two anticancer drugs, enzalutamide e talazoparib (Talzenna, Pfizer, Inc.) While enzalutamide is a drug typically used for prostate cancer, the addition of talazoparib is new in prostate cancer patients. In one phase 3 studythis drug combination was found to reduce the risk of cancer progression by 55%, compared with standard treatment.

“The FDA’s approval of the talazoparib and enzalutamide combination is based on the findings from the pivotal TALAPRO-2 study, which demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in the risk of progression or death among HRR gene-mutated tumors in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It represents a treatment option deserving of excitement and attention,” said Neeraj Agarwal, MD, global lead investigator for TALAPRO-2.

On June 20, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved talazoparib (Talzenna, Pfizer, Inc.) with enzalutamide for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutation. The phase 3 study TALAPRO-2.

Read abstract of the article:
Talazoparib plus enzalutamide in men with first-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (TALAPRO-2): a randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial.
Agarwal N, Azad AA, Carles J, et al.
The Lancet. 2023;0(0). doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01055-3

ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03395197)

View full prescribing information for Talzenna

Sources: Huntsman Cancer InstituteUrologytimes.com

FDA approves talazoparib with enzalutamide for HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

