What will happen to the Wagner group | Info

Vladimir Putin accused Prigozhin of high treason, and the FSB launched a lawsuit and announced “merciless retaliation” against the rebels.

Izvor: Youtube/ BBC News/Screenshot

After a dramatic turn of events Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped his “campaign on Moscow”, which his troops allegedly came within 200 kilometers. According to some information, this happened after a conversation with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who acted in the role of saving the dictator Vladimir Putin.

For now, it is not known what Lukashenko offered Prigozhin and whether in the end Putin will sacrifice Sergei Shoigu or Valery Gerasimov in order to prevent his own (imminent) downfall and the country’s involvement in an internal conflict.

Although Prigozhin withdrew his troops from Rostov, according to videos from that city, residents applauded them and took selfies with them, and at the same time ended the “occupation” of Moscow, the question is whether everything is over and what will happen to him and Wagner!

“Merciless Retribution”

Namely, Putin accused Prigozhin of high treason, and the FSB launched a lawsuit and announced “merciless retaliation” against the rebels. The beginning of the civil war was also mentioned. At first, some believe that Prigozhin stopped because he had too few men to “conquer” Moscow, and he hoped that regular military units would join himwhich has not been the case so far.



See description

WHY DID PRIGOZIN STOP IN FRONT OF MOSCOW, IT WASN’T ALL OVER?! A merciless retribution begins, what awaits the leader of the Wagner Group

Hide description

Source: YouTube/CNN/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: YouTube/CNN/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: YouTube/CNN/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: Youtube/ BBC News/ScreenshotNo. picture: 4 4 / 4

Hardly now, after this kind of crisis, which actually shows that Russia is in serious trouble and on the verge of collapse, anyone can act like “nobody’s nothing” and “peace, peace, peace, no one is to blame”.

But in any case, this shows that much is rotten in Russia, and Putin’s reaction in Moscow – the imposition of a state of emergency, the destruction of roads and other transport infrastructure, the rapid construction of trenches shows a high degree of panic. that engulfed the Kremlin, as well as stories about Putin’s escape from Moscow to safety.

Moscow, which Putin “guarded” throughout the war and left out of the war, is now full of soldiers and tanks, there was a panic – all the airlines for the former Soviet countries were full, and the mayor Sergei Sobyanin already Monday, the 26th. declared June a non-working day.

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

