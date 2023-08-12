Roma-Partizani 2-1, in a friendly goal by Belotti and El Shaarawy

The Giallorossi liquidate Partizani of Tirana 2-1 highlighting the midfielder of 2004. Mou is always waiting for reinforcements in attack

In the theater of triumph in the Conference League, José Mourinho’s Roma closed the pre-season with a victory. At the Kombetare Arena in Tirana, the Giallorossi beat Partizani 2-1 in the last summer friendly. Having flown to Albania without Dybala and Matic – to be considered an ex by now – the men of Special One tried their hand at general rehearsals in view of the first Serie A match scheduled for Sunday 20 against Salernitana. In fact, the formation lined up by the Portuguese – for ten elevenths – should be the one that will start the season at the Olimpico in a week, with the classic 3-5-2. In front of Rui Patricio, space for Mancini (even today he played with a protective mask), Smalling and Llorente; wings entrusted to Kristensen and Spinazzola while in the middle of the field in addition to 2004 Pagano (in the league he will be replaced by Cristante, but the disqualified Pellegrini and Dybala will be missing) present Bove and Aouar. While waiting for reinforcements from the market, an obligatory attack with El Shaarawy and Belotti.

The Giallorossi needed 12 minutes to take the lead thanks to El Shaarawy. The Pharaoh is good at taking advantage of a deep pass from Pagano and beating the opposing goalkeeper with a touch underneath. Despite the low pace of the first twenty minutes, Roma definitely lights up after a play by Pagano who comes close to scoring with a violent right-footed shot from outside the area that goes just wide. The hosts face Rui Patricio’s side in the 23rd minute with a shot from Kote, but the Giallorossi double their lead three minutes later. This time it is Belotti who takes advantage of an assist from El Shaarawy and kicks diagonally finding the net. The Rooster takes a liking to it and in the 28th minute tries again with a right footed shot which ends up in the corner. In the 32nd minute it was Pagano again, eager to show off, who came close to making it 3-0 with a left-footed shot rejected by goalkeeper Hoxha: the first to pounce on the ball was Spinazzola who just missed the goal. In the 38th minute, however, the full-back suffers a hard foul by Greza who is booked, the intervention of the Albanian forces the Roma player to request the intervention of the medical staff before returning to the pitch regularly. The last emotion of the first 45 minutes comes during recovery when Smalling – taking advantage of Aouar’s cross – plays from the side with Bove who heads almost the goal.

In the second half Mourinho revolutionized his formation: Rui Patricio, Kristensen, Spinazzola, Bove, Llorente, Smalling and El Shaarawy left, replaced by Svilar, Ndicka, Karsdorp, Celik, Cristante, Zalewski and Pellegrini. Even the second half is played almost one way. Within ten minutes Roma nearly scored the third goal twice, first with a shot from Aouar and shortly after with a double chance for Pagano in the penalty area. In the 62nd minute, however, it was Belotti who came close to scoring a brace when, on a beautiful ball served by Aouar, he attempted a turn on which the goalkeeper was ready. For Gallo it is the last flame of the match: five minutes later it is Solbakken who takes his place. With the release of number 11, the Giallorossi find themselves playing without a real striker, with Pellegrini and Solbakken at the top of the offensive. Despite a subdued second half played by both teams, the match turned nasty and in the 80th minute Mourinho, worried by the hosts’ constant fouls, decided to replace Aouar without letting anyone in. With Roma in ten in the 83rd minute Partizani wins a penalty for Celik’s foul on Cara who goes on the penalty spot and converts by beating Svilar. The Albanians made themselves dangerous again a minute later with the author of the goal who, after recovering the ball, kicked from the edge of the box sending the ball just over the crossbar. The friendly ends without further emotion at the end of the four minutes of added time allowed by the referee.

